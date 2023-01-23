KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Holdings Trimmed by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 252,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.77.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 42.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.06.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

