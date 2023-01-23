KeyCorp Weighs in on Fastenal’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Fastenal in a report issued on Thursday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Fastenal’s current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FAST. StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Fastenal Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $49.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average is $49.50.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Featured Articles

