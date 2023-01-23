Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $34,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KEYS opened at $178.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $189.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.38 and its 200-day moving average is $167.12.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEYS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.58.

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $760,751.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $760,751.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,069,448.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,634. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

