Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Keywords Studios plc (OTCMKTS:KYYWF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the December 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.7 days.

Keywords Studios Stock Performance

KYYWF opened at $34.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74. Keywords Studios has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $37.25.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC cut Keywords Studios from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.