Kimco Realty Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.59 Per Share (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Kimco Realty in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Kimco Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

NYSE KIM opened at $21.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $557,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $2,351,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $22,589,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 248.65%.

About Kimco Realty

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.