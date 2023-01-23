Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of KSPHF opened at $19.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products and health foods. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Information Service, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment researches, develops, manufactures, and markets drugs, which are used in the fields of urology, dialysis, women’s health, ophthalmology, endocrinology and metabolism.

