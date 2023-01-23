Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSPHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the December 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kissei Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Shares of KSPHF opened at $19.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. Kissei Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $19.46.
Kissei Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kissei Pharmaceutical (KSPHF)
- Which Wireless Stock Should You Buy in 2023?
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
- Chevron is Likely to Increase its Dividend Before Earnings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
Receive News & Ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kissei Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.