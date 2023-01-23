KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,972 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,224,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851,214 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at $135,437,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,089,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,060,000 after buying an additional 2,060,385 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,635,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,094,070,000 after buying an additional 1,177,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,809,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,290,000 after buying an additional 931,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on KKR. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.83.

NYSE:KKR opened at $53.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.41, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.80. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $73.30.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $887.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.74 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -98.41%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

See Also

