Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 228,400 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the December 15th total of 198,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,284.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KLKNF shares. Kepler Capital Markets cut Klöckner & Co SE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. DZ Bank cut Klöckner & Co SE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a €5.60 ($6.09) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oddo Bhf lowered Klöckner & Co SE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €8.00 ($8.70) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Klöckner & Co SE from €13.80 ($15.00) to €13.10 ($14.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of KLKNF opened at $9.50 on Monday. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $12.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $10.08.

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

