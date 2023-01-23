KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Position Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in KnowBe4 were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the third quarter worth about $1,423,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 1.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 58,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 18.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 183.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 10.2% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 257,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KNBE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.90 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.90 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $322,256.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,283.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $24.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.78. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 248.30, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.36. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.69 million. KnowBe4 had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. Research analysts forecast that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

