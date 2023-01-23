Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Short Interest Up 10.0% in December

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the December 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kunlun Energy Stock Up 5.0 %

Kunlun Energy stock opened at $8.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. Kunlun Energy has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $11.30.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

