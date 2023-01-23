La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Update

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the December 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.7 days.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Stock Down 2.4 %

OTCMKTS LFDJF opened at $40.48 on Monday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.66.

Get La Française des Jeux Société anonyme alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on La Française des Jeux Société anonyme to €37.00 ($40.22) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Joker, Bingo Live, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Française des Jeux Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.