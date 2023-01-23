Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Down 7.8% in December

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Leading Edge Materials stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. Leading Edge Materials has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on Woxna Graphite and Norra Karr REE projects. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Corporate Canada, Mineral Operations Sweden, Mineral Operations Finland, and Mineral Operations Romania.

