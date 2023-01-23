Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Down 7.8% in December

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Leading Edge Materials Price Performance
Leading Edge Materials stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. Leading Edge Materials has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.
Leading Edge Materials Company Profile
