Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director Richard R. Green sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total value of $296,883.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,223.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 83,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 164,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,886 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 56,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $91.21 on Monday. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $68.67 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 150.48%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

