Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Short Interest Update

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,567,100 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the December 15th total of 1,454,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Liberty Gold from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Get Liberty Gold alerts:

Liberty Gold Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LGDTF opened at $0.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35. Liberty Gold has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $0.94.

About Liberty Gold

Liberty Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project, including 749 owned unpatented claims, 99 leased unpatented claims, 633 acres of leased patented claims, 160 acres of leased private land, and 926 acres of leased State covering an area of 7,194 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 622 unpatented lode claims covering 4,845 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

Featured Stories

