Lifestyle Communities Limited (OTCMKTS:LCOMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lifestyle Communities Limited (OTCMKTS:LCOMF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 245,700 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 209,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Lifestyle Communities Price Performance

Shares of LCOMF stock opened at C$10.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.01. Lifestyle Communities has a 12-month low of C$10.01 and a 12-month high of C$10.01.

Get Lifestyle Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Lifestyle Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Lifestyle Communities

Lifestyle Communities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides housing for its homeowners in community in Australia. The company operates 26 communities, including 19 in operation and 7 in planning or development. It serves working, semi-retired, and retired people. The company was formerly known as Namberry Limited and changed its name to Lifestyle Communities Limited in June 2007.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lifestyle Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestyle Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.