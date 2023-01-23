Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Short Interest Down 5.5% in December

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,700 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.1 days.

Linamar Price Performance

Shares of Linamar stock opened at $47.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.82. Linamar has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $56.23.

Get Linamar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LIMAF shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Linamar in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linamar from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.