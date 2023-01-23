Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LIPO) Quiet Period To End on January 30th

Lipella Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:LIPO – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, January 30th. Lipella Pharmaceuticals had issued 1,217,391 shares in its IPO on December 20th. The total size of the offering was $6,999,998 based on an initial share price of $5.75. During Lipella Pharmaceuticals’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Lipella Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Lipella Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.51 on Monday. Lipella Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.44 and a 52 week high of $7.72.
Lipella Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
