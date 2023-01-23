Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($5.29) Per Share

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lisata Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver expects that the company will earn ($5.29) per share for the year. Brookline Capital Management currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lisata Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($8.09) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Lisata Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.62) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.72) EPS.

Get Lisata Therapeutics alerts:

Lisata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LSTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.58).

Lisata Therapeutics Stock Performance

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Lisata Therapeutics from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of LSTA opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.21. Lisata Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

Institutional Trading of Lisata Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSTA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lisata Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $57,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lisata Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Lisata Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Lisata Therapeutics, Inc develops biopharmaceuticals. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. It is designed to modify the tumor microenvironment by activating a novel uptake pathway that allows anti-cancer drugs to penetrate solid tumors more effectively.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lisata Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lisata Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.