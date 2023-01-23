London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Short Interest Update

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 556,400 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 524,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.2 days.

A number of research firms have commented on LDNXF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of London Stock Exchange Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of LDNXF opened at $93.55 on Monday. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.96 and its 200-day moving average is $91.48.

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

