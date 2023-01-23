Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,068,714 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,829 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 6.3% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $481,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 460.4% during the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,645 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 30,106 shares during the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 10.3% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 1,055,244 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $245,766,000 after purchasing an additional 67,371 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 30.1% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,462 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 101,640 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,672,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim cut Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.88.

Microsoft Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $240.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $315.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

