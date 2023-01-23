Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 57,408 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,408 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 191.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 295,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 194,313 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,226,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 584,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Barry D. Quart sold 21,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $354,637.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $976.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of -0.08. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $17.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $99.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 80.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

