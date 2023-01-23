Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 11,770 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,920 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 89.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 34.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 356.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $88,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $48.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.08. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $54.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $278.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.57 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

In related news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,357.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,425 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,604.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

