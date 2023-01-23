Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 23,890 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,890 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 374.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of MOD opened at $21.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.27. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $23.57.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $578.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.10 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $1,174,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,559.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.