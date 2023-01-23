Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 411 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Atkore by 11.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Atkore in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Atkore by 11.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 495,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,118,000 after buying an additional 49,870 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atkore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Atkore in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atkore Trading Up 1.9 %

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $350,699 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $118.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.24. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.45.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 83.88% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

