Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,451 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Coty by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 105,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Coty by 18.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 253,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 39,826 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Coty by 253.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Coty by 3.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 389,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 13,475 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Coty by 3.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,771.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.97.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $9.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

