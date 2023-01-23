Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,635 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Resources Connection by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,210,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,888,000 after acquiring an additional 55,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,311,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after buying an additional 20,426 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,303,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,552,000 after buying an additional 418,510 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 3,211.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 825,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,825,000 after buying an additional 801,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,733,000 after buying an additional 79,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection stock opened at $16.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $557.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.00. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $23.18.

RGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,091.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

