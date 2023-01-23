Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,576 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at about $73,521,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at about $55,342,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $50,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $170.35 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.69 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.92 and a 200-day moving average of $183.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

