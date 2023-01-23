Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,943 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPRT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 23,396 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,944,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,592,000 after buying an additional 788,670 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.28. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 112.25%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.