Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of COKE opened at $483.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $494.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $483.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.03 and a 52-week high of $656.11. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $14.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $3.50 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is presently 2.84%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

