Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 103.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,277 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,954 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 715,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 49,781 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,725 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 949.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 125,721 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 113,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,253 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PFGC. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $59.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The food distribution company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.29. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $14.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.42 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,155,606.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total transaction of $178,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,710 shares of company stock valued at $515,552 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

