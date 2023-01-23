Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 157.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,835 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,536,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,873,000 after purchasing an additional 167,869 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,886,805 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,738 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,415,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,300 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 412.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,442,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,309 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,680.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,901,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738,889 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IRWD opened at $11.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 25.78, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.38. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $12.95.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.85% and a return on equity of 30.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 110,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $1,339,311.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,599,150.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Featured Articles

