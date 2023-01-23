Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 46,589 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after acquiring an additional 596,879 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,519,344 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $69,962,000 after acquiring an additional 180,225 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086,809 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $57,951,000 after acquiring an additional 452,005 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,805,860 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $50,149,000 after acquiring an additional 56,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,614 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $54,770,000 after acquiring an additional 49,911 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of YELP stock opened at $29.71 on Monday. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The local business review company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $308.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.12 million. Equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YELP. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Yelp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,849.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total value of $1,444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,490,135.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $62,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,849.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 273,547 shares of company stock worth $7,860,270. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yelp Profile

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

