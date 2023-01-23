Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,845 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,048.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

StockNews.com raised shares of Photronics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of PLAB opened at $17.97 on Monday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day moving average of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

