Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 1,548.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Ingevity by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NGVT opened at $80.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.22. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $81.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.39 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 36.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $127,792.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,490.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

