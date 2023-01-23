Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 3,753 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Celanese Stock Up 4.3 %

CE stock opened at $121.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $86.71 and a 12 month high of $165.48.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.