Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 64,282 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,282 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $39.99 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
