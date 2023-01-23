Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 64,282 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,282 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and have sold 28,335 shares valued at $1,286,901. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $39.99 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.