Medical Properties Trust, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.80. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medical Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MPW. Barclays reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $13.72 on Monday. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

