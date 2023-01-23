Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,142 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 157.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $34,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

MCHP stock opened at $73.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.18. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.