Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 460.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,645 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 30,106 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in Microsoft by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 406 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $240.22 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $315.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.88.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

