Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,843,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 36,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 26,051 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,830.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $149,211.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $135,849.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

MAA opened at $155.46 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.13 and a fifty-two week high of $217.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAA. Truist Financial cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.85.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

