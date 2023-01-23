Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,233 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth about $1,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth about $13,790,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth about $527,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

ZIM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.16.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $18.40 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $16.23 and a one year high of $91.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.06.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 118.65%. Research analysts expect that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 64.13%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.04%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

