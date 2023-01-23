Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 446.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 1.0% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.29.

Tesla Stock Up 4.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $133.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.87. The stock has a market cap of $421.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

