Moderna, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $22.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Chardan Capital cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Moderna in a report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now expects that the company will post earnings of $22.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $22.52. Chardan Capital currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Moderna’s current full-year earnings is $21.31 per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Moderna’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.92.

MRNA opened at $193.98 on Monday. Moderna has a 52-week low of $115.03 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.96.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,126,633.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $1,372,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,357,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,526,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 495,899 shares of company stock valued at $87,285,286. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Moderna by 89.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.3% during the second quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Moderna by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,026,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,314,000 after purchasing an additional 26,863 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

