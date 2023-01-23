Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Buys 229 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,453 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 0.6% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.2% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Microsoft from $265.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.88.

Microsoft Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of MSFT opened at $240.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $241.70 and a 200-day moving average of $249.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.