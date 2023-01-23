Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $5.61 Per Share

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Friday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $5.61 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.67. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

MUR stock opened at $42.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 2.41. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $25.97 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.74 and its 200 day moving average is $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.51 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 17.20%.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,199.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $379,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,993.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,754 shares of company stock worth $10,615,495 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 446,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

