National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$128.97 million.

ERO has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$19.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Ero Copper from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.83.

Shares of ERO opened at C$21.47 on Monday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$10.54 and a 12-month high of C$21.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

