National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Uni-Select in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Uni-Select’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Uni-Select’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uni-Select has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.08.

UNS stock opened at C$36.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.28, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Uni-Select has a 1-year low of C$21.41 and a 1-year high of C$45.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$590.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$590.59 million.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

