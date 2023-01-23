National Bank Financial Comments on Boyd Group Services Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.58 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.62. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$816.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$797.73 million.

Boyd Group Services Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian set a C$264.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$205.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$228.00.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$211.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$211.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$190.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.56. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$117.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$222.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.53 billion and a PE ratio of 104.01.

Boyd Group Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.147 dividend. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.94%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

