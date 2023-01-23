National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.71 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$53.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Up 2.7 %

GDI opened at C$46.70 on Monday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a one year low of C$41.00 and a one year high of C$59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.77, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$46.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.67.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$546.07 million.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

