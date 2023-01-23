National Bank Financial Weighs in on Savaria Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Savaria in a report issued on Wednesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Savaria’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SIS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Savaria from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.80.

Savaria Price Performance

Shares of SIS stock opened at C$14.81 on Monday. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$12.02 and a 52-week high of C$18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$953.75 million and a P/E ratio of 37.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.15.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$201.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.20 million.

Savaria Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 10,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.34, for a total value of C$153,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,610,805.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

